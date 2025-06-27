Four teams are clear favourites in the League One title race.placeholder image
Four teams are clear favourites in the League One title race.

The latest odds on every club to win League One after fixtures reveal opening day showdowns - including Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:37 BST
The latest League One title odds are out and punters are now making their selections ahead of another enthralling season.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championsip.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will no doubt attract some punters for a good value price.

Whoever takes the title, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season than last time out, which saw cash-rich Birmingham City romp to the tile by 19 points with a record-breaking tally of 111 points,

Here are the latest title odds, currently being offered by William Hill.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Millers news each day on our website, here.

4/1

1. Luton Town

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7/1

3. Cardiff City

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8/1

4. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CityLeague OneHuddersfield TownLuton TownBolton Wanderers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice