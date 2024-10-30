Rotherham United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Stevenage.placeholder image
The latest League One supercomputer predictions for Rotherham United, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and the rest

Rotherham ended their winless streak at the weekend with an important 2-0 win at home to Stevenage.

It leavs the Millers just about in touch with the play-off places as they look to find some momentum in the second quarter of the season.

At the top end, Wycombe Wanderers are continuing to enjoy a great start to the season along with Wrexham, while big-hitters Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town remain well-placed to mount automatic promotion pushes.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

96pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

1. Birmingham City
96pts (+36)

89pts (+34)

2. Huddersfield Town

2. Huddersfield Town
89pts (+34)

85pts (+26)

3. Wrexham

3. Wrexham
85pts (+26)

85pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

4. Charlton Athletic
85pts (+20)

