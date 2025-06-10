Rotherham United finished 13th in League One last season.Rotherham United finished 13th in League One last season.
The latest League One promotion odds as Rotherham United drift, plus the prices for Luton Town, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST
There’s plenty of value out there right now if you have a 2025/26 League One promotion favourite in mind.

Rotherham failed to push on for the desired promotion push last season before finishing in 13th spot.

The Millers ended up being a massive 19 points off the top six in a season which saw manager Steve Evans sacked.

New boss Matt Hamshaw will have plenty of work to do this summer to get a squad together capable of closing that gap. Nevertheless, it is a campaign that Rotherham will go into confident that they can give a top six bid a good go.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably head the list of favourites to go up, with Luton seeing their odds shorten as punters begin to back The Hatters.

Huddersfield Town sunk like a stone in the second half of last season. But, with a new manager now at the helm and a summer to get their house in order, punters appear to see The Terriers as a good value bet. Their odds have shortened a touch and they are now priced at 16/5.

Reading narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season and could be seen as a good bet with their off-field issues having now ended.

Stockport County were beaten play-off semi-finalists last year and are expected to be a strong bet to push for promotion.

But Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers are likely going to find it difficult to repeat last season’s top six finishes, with both clubs drifting in the latest market.

Whoever goes up, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season with no stand-out side going into the season.

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to be promoted.

Evens

1. Luton Town

Evens Photo: Getty Images

11/5

2. Cardiff City

11/5 Photo: Getty Images

12/5

3. Plymouth Argyle

12/5 Photo: Getty Images

16/5

4. Huddersfield Town

16/5 Photo: Getty Images

