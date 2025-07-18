Next season’s EFL Trophy will be played out in front of tiny crowds of fans watching understrength teams play games which managers will say they don’t need.

No-one is really bothered about the competition – whatever it is called with all its sponsor name changes – until the prospect of a Wembley final finally appears.

Thousands of fans then jump on the bandwagon in the hope of seeing their side lift silverware at the national stadium.

Ask any fan of Peterborough – winners for the last two seasons – if the competition is worth it and you will get a resounding yes.

So who are the favourites to take the trophy home this season? Here we look at the early odds via Paddy Power.