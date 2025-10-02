Swell of support for Olympic-quality white water course project at Manvers Lake
Sponsors, stakeholders and other guests attended the event at Manvers Waterfront Boat Club, base for what will be the only dedicated venue of its type in South Yorkshire.
The project would deliver not only a world leading fire and rescue training facility but a premier sporting destination.
The white-water course will be able to host elite level competitions, Olympic level training and coaching and add real value to the existing sports offer at Manvers Lake.
It could also be used as a training base for Fire and Rescue Service staff, among others, to deal with the increasing number of water-related incidents they are called to attend, and raise the number of people equipped with such skills.
Guests at the launch of the White Water Rescue and Recreation Channel Project were Richard Caborn, the ex Sports Minister who secured the 2012 Olympic bid for London, MP John Healey and representatives from Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and Paddle UK.
There were presentations from the project team and a Q&A session with technical and investment specialists.