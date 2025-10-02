Swell of support for Olympic-quality white water course project at Manvers Lake

Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust hosted the launch of the Manvers Whitewater Rescue and Recreational Channel Project. At the event were local dignitaries and representatives of Yorkshire Sport, Paddle UK plus Manvers Lake staff and members of the trust. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

A LANDMARK project which will bring world class white-water facilities to the Dearne has had its promotional launch.

Sponsors, stakeholders and other guests attended the event at Manvers Waterfront Boat Club, base for what will be the only dedicated venue of its type in South Yorkshire.

The project would deliver not only a world leading fire and rescue training facility but a premier sporting destination.

The white-water course will be able to host elite level competitions, Olympic level training and coaching and add real value to the existing sports offer at Manvers Lake.

Richard Caborn speaks at the Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust's launch of the Manvers Whitewater Rescue and Recreational Channel Project recently. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

It could also be used as a training base for Fire and Rescue Service staff, among others, to deal with the increasing number of water-related incidents they are called to attend, and raise the number of people equipped with such skills.

Guests at the launch of the White Water Rescue and Recreation Channel Project were Richard Caborn, the ex Sports Minister who secured the 2012 Olympic bid for London, MP John Healey and representatives from Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue and Paddle UK.

There were presentations from the project team and a Q&A session with technical and investment specialists.