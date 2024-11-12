Rotherham United are struggling for form right now and were beaten again at the weekend.Rotherham United are struggling for form right now and were beaten again at the weekend.
Rotherham United are struggling for form right now and were beaten again at the weekend.

Supercomputer says it's not going to get much better for Rotherham United, plus latest predictions for Wigan Athletic, Reading, Exeter City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:59 BST
It’s tough for Rotherham right now after the derby defeat at Barnsley on Friday night.

The 2-0 reversal leaves the promotion-chasing Millers with one win in five and seven points adrift of the top six.

Wycombe Wanderers have amazingly taken over at the top of League One after they chalked up a sixth straight win and Birmingham were held by Northampton.

At the other end of the table Burton Albion are up and running after getting their first win of the season against fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

So who is going to finish where this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

94pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

94pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+40)

2. Wrexham

93pts (+40) Photo: Chris Holloway

87pts (+27)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+21)

4. Lincoln City

86pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

