Supercomputer predicts where Rotherham United, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and the rest will finish in next season's League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
The 2025/26 League One season promises to be a much more competitive affair.

There’s no standout favourite this year and no team likely to romp to the title like Birmingham City.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championship.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for improved seasons, while Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers will have work to do to repeat last season’s top six finish.

Rotherham will also fancy their chances of launching a promotion campaign this time around after last season’s failed season.

It will see manager Matt Hamshaw freshening up his squad for the gruelling season ahead.

So far Andre Green, Alex MacDonald, Dillon Phillips and Jake Hull have all been released, with more players possibly departing.

At the other end of the table it’s likely to be a familiar fight to beat the drop for Burton Albion, whilst newcomers AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers will all be looking to consolidate.

So who is going up and down this time around?

Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting next season’s table will finish like this.

91pts (+35)

1. Luton Town

91pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+13)

2. Bolton Wanderers

81pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

77pts (+13)

3. Blackpool

77pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+14)

4. Stockport County

76pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

