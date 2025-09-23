Rotherham United have dropped into the bottom four following defeat at home to Stockport County at the weekend.placeholder image
Rotherham United have dropped into the bottom four following defeat at home to Stockport County at the weekend.

Supercomputer predicts final League One table after contrasting weekend results for Rotherham United, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town, Port Vale and Peterborough United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Rotherham United’s struggles continued at the weekend with defeat at home to Stockport County.

It saw the Millers drop into the relegation zone ahead of this weekend’s trip to Mansfield Town.

They face a Stags side also struggling a touch having now gone four games without a win.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United and Port Vale showed they are fighting hard during an interesting weekend around League One.

Posh secured a first away win, and a second victory in a row, at Plymouth, while Port Vale made it six points out of six with a late home win against Mansfield.

Blackpool and Reading eased the pressure with wins while Burton, now bottom, picked up a credible point at Huddersfield Town.

There’s still an unusual look at the top end of the table with Bradford City, Stevenage and Lincoln City continuing to lead the way.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

Get the latest Millers news each day, here.

85.9pts (+31.2)

1. Cardiff City

85.9pts (+31.2) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+29.5)

2. Luton Town

84pts (+29.5) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+21.5)

3. Bolton Wanderers

76pts (+21.5) Photo: Getty Images

74.9pts (+15.3)

4. Huddersfield Town

74.9pts (+15.3) Photo: Getty Images

