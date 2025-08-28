Rotherham United face a South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers this weekend.placeholder image
Rotherham United face a South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Supercomputer predicts a tough season for Rotherham United, Lincoln City and Blackpool, plus finishing positions for Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and Barnsley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
It’s been a slow start to the season for Rotherham.

So far it is just one win from the opening four games and four points won.

But the Millers can kick-start their season in style with victory in the big South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

They currently sit 17th in a League One table which has yet to fully take shape.

Around the league four teams are yet to get a first League One win this season, with Peterborough United, Wycombe, Reading and Port Vale all looking to register their first tick in the win column.

Blackpool and Plymouth – both tipped to have good seasons – have yet to get going with just one win recorded.

At the other end of the table Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have both enjoyed good starts as they look to secure a return to the Championship.

So how will the League One table finish. Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

89pts (+36)

1. Luton Town

89pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+34)

2. Cardiff City

89pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Cameron Ashia of Huddersfield Town runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Enzo Le Fee of Sunderland during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light on August 26, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) : 79pts (+22)

3. Huddersfield Town

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Cameron Ashia of Huddersfield Town runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Enzo Le Fee of Sunderland during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light on August 26, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) : 79pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

72pts (+14)

4. Bolton Wanderers

72pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

