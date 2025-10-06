United saw a two goal lead slip away as Bradford fought back for a share of the spoilts.

It does at least give the Millers something to build on following a run of three defeats in a row.

Below them Peterborough and Blackpool were both beaten with the Seasiders’ defeat leading to the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Burton Albion continue to make their usual fight of it with four points from their last two games.

Leyton Orient are also looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats, while Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks the season will go.