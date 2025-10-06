Rotherham United saw two crucial points slip away in a 2-2 draw with Bradford .placeholder image
Supercomputer issues latest League One relegation predictions after draws for Rotherham United, Burton Albion, Wycombe Wanderers and Reading

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Oct 2025, 16:33 BST
Rotherham picked up a point after a 2-2 draw with Bradford – but it could have been so much better.

United saw a two goal lead slip away as Bradford fought back for a share of the spoilts.

It does at least give the Millers something to build on following a run of three defeats in a row.

Below them Peterborough and Blackpool were both beaten with the Seasiders’ defeat leading to the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Burton Albion continue to make their usual fight of it with four points from their last two games.

Leyton Orient are also looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats, while Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks the season will go.

94pts (+33)

1. Bradford City

94pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+42)

2. Stevenage

91pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

3. AFC Wimbledon

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

83pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

