“Super” computer has Millers down for the drop

ROTHERHAM United have been tipped to get relegated next season – by a computer.

The so called “supercomputer”, produced by AceOdds, is predicting the finishing positions in League One.

It has the Millers down to finish 21st, going down with Northampton, Burton Albion and AFC Wimbledon.

Luton Town, relegated from the Championship and still with Premier League parachute money, are tipped to finish top and Bolton Wanderers second.

There’s a surprising third-placed prediction for Steve Bruce’s Blackpool and a seventh placed prediction for Exeter.

Leyton Orient, who reached last season’s play-offs, are inked in for a relegation scrap.

The list has been published only a week after bookies had Rotherham down as a decent 14/1 punt to finish as champions and before most clubs have started signing new players.

The predictions:

1 Luton Town

2 Bolton Wanderers

3 Blackpool

4 Stockport County

5 Plymouth Argyle

6 Cardiff City

7 Exeter City

8 Lincoln City

9 Doncaster Rovers

10 Huddersfield Town

11 Port Vale

12 Mansfield Town

13 Wigan Athletic

14 Stevenage

15 Barnsley

16 Peterborough Utd

17 Wycombe W

18 Reading

19 Bradford CIty

20 Leyton Orient

21 Rotherham Utd

22 Northampton Town

23 Burton Albion

24 AFC Wimbledon