“Super” computer has Millers down for the drop
The so called “supercomputer”, produced by AceOdds, is predicting the finishing positions in League One.
It has the Millers down to finish 21st, going down with Northampton, Burton Albion and AFC Wimbledon.
Luton Town, relegated from the Championship and still with Premier League parachute money, are tipped to finish top and Bolton Wanderers second.
There’s a surprising third-placed prediction for Steve Bruce’s Blackpool and a seventh placed prediction for Exeter.
Leyton Orient, who reached last season’s play-offs, are inked in for a relegation scrap.
The list has been published only a week after bookies had Rotherham down as a decent 14/1 punt to finish as champions and before most clubs have started signing new players.
The predictions:
1 Luton Town
2 Bolton Wanderers
3 Blackpool
4 Stockport County
5 Plymouth Argyle
6 Cardiff City
7 Exeter City
8 Lincoln City
9 Doncaster Rovers
10 Huddersfield Town
11 Port Vale
12 Mansfield Town
13 Wigan Athletic
14 Stevenage
15 Barnsley
16 Peterborough Utd
17 Wycombe W
18 Reading
19 Bradford CIty
20 Leyton Orient
21 Rotherham Utd
22 Northampton Town
23 Burton Albion
24 AFC Wimbledon
