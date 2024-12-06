Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture by Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans hopes there are less sleepless nights ahead as Rotherham United head to Blackpool this weekend.

Storm Darragh is set to batter Britain tomorrow, bringing rain and high winds, not least on the coast.

On the pitch things are slightly calmer for Evans and his players after Tuesday night’s pressure-relieving win over Lincoln City.

The Millers are still placed 18th in League One, ten points shy of the play-off frame, and need a consistent run of good results to start reeling in the teams above and give the manager more piece of mind.

Steve Evans and staff on duty at Barnsley recently. Picture by Jim Brailsford

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, Evans said: "Do I have sleepless nights? Of course I have sleepless nights.

"Wins make you sleep better. You get some sleep as opposed to no sleep.

“You’re never in a good place when you’re not winning. About 75 per cent of other managers will be in the kitchen having a coffee at 2 or 3 in the morning with their heads spinning.

"They’ll be on their iPads and their screens looking back at match clips and trying to find a way to win football matches.

Liam Kelly: pushing for a return away to Blackpool this weekend. Picture by Jim Brailsford

"If you don’t care as much as that, what’s the opposite?”

The Millers have a virtual clean bill of health for the trip to the Fylde coast to play Steve Bruce’s Blackpool. They are three points better off and beat Shrewsbury in midweek.

Liam Kelly is back from illness and will complete his second straight training session today.

The only absentee is Nottingham Forest loanee Esapa Osong, ruled out until the new year through injury.

A decision on his future at AESSEAL New York Stadium will be made in the next seven to ten days.

“We have always said when we have our A-list team on the pitch, the one I would pick and the supporters would pick, it gives us a real chance of winning games,” said Evans.

"Subject to no mishaps in training today or illness overnight, we give ourselves a better chance of getting a positive result at Blackpool than we did two or three weeks ago.

"It’s no hidden secret that Manchester City got two better players back and went and trounced Nottingham Forest in midweek.

"When we’ve got a full strength side we will be fine over the course and then when we get towards the end of January we’ll be in a position to go for the play-offs.”

Reflecting on the win over Lincoln, Evans added: "It was a good win and a good performance against a strong opponent but let’s focus on the here and now. We have a chance to add to our points tally at Blackpool and it’s a big week, with Tranmere here in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday and Northampton at home next Saturday.

"That’s a big opportunity going into the the Christmas period, which is always a defining period in terms of shaping league tables.”