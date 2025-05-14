Six-hitters AFP clinch Rotherham Charity Cup to kick-off busy finals week

AFP Pewter Pot captain Liam Flint collects the Rotherham Charity Cup from competition presidents Bruce Bickerdike and Chris Eyre

IT’S one down, two to go in AFP Pewter Pot’s quest to end the season with three cups.

They collected the Rotherham Charity Cup by easing past Wombwell Main 6-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

On Saturday they’ll be back at it again when they take on Swinton Robin Hood in the final of the D’Arcy Cup at the Eco Power Stadium at Doncaster.

AFP’s staying power will then be tested 24 hours later in a tough Sheffield Senior Sunday Cup final against Athersley Rec at the Olympic Legacy Park at Attercliffe. That has a 3pm start.

The Rotherham side will be trying to win that trophy, the “Champions League” of local football, for the first time in 15 years.

And they will want to start better than they did against newly crowned County Senior League Cup winners Wombwell on Tuesday night.

AFP trailed to a delicious, angled rasper from Wombwell’s main man, Ryan Wingrove – one of the best goals at the NYS this season.

If Jordan Good had found the net instead of the crossbar from another chance moments later then Main really would have been in the box seat.

As it was, lax defending was punished twice in two minutes by man of the match Justin Greenwood and Liam Royles and AFP went in at half time 2-1 up.

Manager Scott McDonald said: “Wombwell did well in the first half and we could have been 2-0 down. I had words at half time because I wasn’t very happy but we were alright second half, weren’t we?”

The gaffer could relax after a clipped finish from Max Skelton and a near-post swoop from Jamie Austin made it 4-1.

Wombwell were a beaten side long before Josh Baxter found the top corner from 20 yards and Alex Hardwick drilled the sixth goal into the bottom corner.

It’s now six Charity Cups for AFP and six for McDonald – two as a manager – not to mention six for goalkeeper Ben Brunt as a player.

"Ben is probably the person who has won the most in the competition’s history as a player,” added McDonald.

"It's such a historic cup, a great one to win.”

There could yet be more silverware in the cabinet before the week is done.