Rotherham United Women celebrate winning the #HerGameToo Shield at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Photos by Julian Barker

ROTHERHAM United Women are celebrating another trophy-winning night at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

They beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 last night to retain the #HerGame Too trophy they first captured on the same ground against Mansfield Town last year.

Two first-half goals from Alesha Gale and Delia Hurdiss sealed a deserved triumph in front of 1,502 spectators, a record for a Rotherham United Women’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was amazing,” said Alesha, who also picked up the Player of the Match award.

The Millers enjoy their opening goal from Alesha Gale. Pictures by Julian Barker

"It was a great experience and there was loads of support from the supporters and the girls around me.”

Manager Pete Jarvis added: "We are really pleased for the girls. They gave a good account of themselves and Wednesday too played at a good level to make it tough at times.

"It would have been nice to have had more goals but where we are now is completely different to where we were 12 months ago. I am very pleased with the direction we are going in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gale has proved a brilliant find for the Millers since joining the club last year after a goals-laden season with Handsworth U18s.

Goal number two: for Delia Hurdiss. Pictures by Julian Barker

Her composed finish in off a post gave her team an early advantage and it was rubber-stamped when Hurdiss lobbed in for 2-0 after 22 minutes.

On a big, imposing pitch, the home team looked more comfortable and cohesive than their city neighbours and could have had more goals as the match unfolded.

Half time brought the sight of dozens of girls taking to the pitch for small-sided matches, underlining the continuing growth of the female game and the #HerGameToo movement which is dedicated to spreading the message of the need for equality within football and sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The break seemed to suit Wednesday the better and Renee Simmonite-Scott planted a free header over the bar and drove a 25-yarder straight at Millers keeper Katrina Parsons after the restart.

Alesha Gale collects her Millers Player of the Match award.

They proved to be the Owls’ last serious threats on goal.

A raft of substitutions didn’t interrupt the Millers’ rhythm and lively sub Jess Jones and fellow replacement Caitlin O’Callaghan both forced stops from Wednesday keeper Kirsty Tonner before the celebrations began.

Gale added: "We won the league and the cup at Handsworth last season but to come here and add a Shield to the collection is nice.

"We want to get a full stadium. That’s our hope. We want to keep growing the numbers and see what it brings.”

The season’s action isn’t over for Rotherham United Women either.