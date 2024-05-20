New Miller Shaun McWilliams. Picture by Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United’s speedy start to the summer transfer window has continued with another addition.

Shaun McWilliams joins on a two-year contract, becoming recently installed manager Steve Evans’ third signing in six days.

McWillams (25) has spent ten years with his home-town club Northampton Town, turning down the offer of a new deal at Sixfields at the end of the season.

Since making his debut at 17, he has turned out nearly 250 times for the Cobblers.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture by Jim Brailsford

A combative midfielder, in recent years his progress has been interrupted by a couple of injury problems but he still made 39 appearances last term as Northampton finished mid-table in League One.

Their manager Jon Brady said McWilliams had been an “excellent servant” to the club, adding: "We part on good terms and wish him all the best, apart from when he plays against us of course.”

McWilliams joins striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and right-back Joe Rafferty as the new arrivals at AESSEAL New York Stadium as Rotherham set about replenishing their squad.

No less than 11 players and five loanees left at the end of last season in the wake of relegation back to the third tier.

Evans said: “League One is hard. I’ve been in it for a couple of years with Stevenage and I know it’s a real tough gig.