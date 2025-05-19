Season ticket prices go up for Rotherham United’s centenary season

New York Stadium, Rotherham.

ROTHERHAM United are increasing season ticket prices for the 2025/26 centenary season.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the most significant change to pricing, an adult renewing for 25/26 can expect to pay an extra £45 across the period of the year in what the club described as a “difficult” decision.

Sales open for existing season ticket holders in the first phase from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the increase, the club said: “Throughout our history, efforts have been made to ensure that the football club and its matches remain accessible and affordable for the people we consider so imperative to our collective success.

The countdown is on to the 2025/26 season for Rotherham United. Picture by Jim Brailsford

"We have always tried to limit the impact that rising operational costs have had on our supporters and have made concerted efforts to reflect that in the number of times that season ticket prices have undergone an increase since our move to AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2012.

"Following extensive discussions at Board level and having carefully considered challenges – including those outlined in our March press release regarding the club’s finances – the difficult decision has been reached to increase season ticket prices for 2025/26.

“A modest price increase not only contributes towards inflation-driven rises such as staffing, utilities, transport and other growing running costs, it also ensures that we can continue to equip the manager with the necessary tools to help him to achieve our shared ambitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adult renewal figure on the North Stand kop is now £445, and £485 the West and East Stands as against £490 and £535 respectively for new sales.

Matt Hamshaw. Picture by Jim Brailsford

Concession prices for renewals in the East and West Stands are £320 (£350 new sales) and £290 in the North Stand (£320 new sales).

Juvenile renewals are £170 (East and West) and £140 (North) and £180 and £155 respectively for new purchases.

Payments can still be made through the long established Direct Debit scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters who purchased 2024/25 tickets will have their seats automatically reserved until midday on Monday, June 16. The general sales window opens on Monday, June 2 (9am).

All unrenewed seats will be released to the general public at 9am on Monday, June 30.

The Millers have seen an upswing in positivity since Rotherham-born Matt Hamshaw returned as manager this spring.

That, and the centenary milestone, should help drive interest as the club looks to atone for an underwhelming season back in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Tony Stewart said: “Along with guaranteeing our continued stability in respect of our balance sheets, I have always promised to equip the manager with the necessary tools to give them the best possible opportunity to be successful on and off the pitch. That will absolutely be the case for Matt Hamshaw next season.”