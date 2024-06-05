THEN: Sean Raggett scores against Millwall in his first stint at Rotherham United six years ago

​NEW signing Sean Raggett has followed the path of Portsmouth team-mate Joe Rafferty to Rotherham United.

And, says the centre-back, the symmetry between the two will be no bad thing in League One next season.

Raggett checked in just days after right-back Rafferty did the same, reforming a partnership in defence that served Pompey well on the way to becoming L1 champions last season.

“I spoke to Raffs a fair bit when I saw that he’d signed here,” said Raggett.

NOW: Sean Raggett back in the red and white Pic by Jim Brailsford

“I’ve played next to him for the last two years. I got on really well with him and we understand each other’s games and that’s a real positive for the club.”

Raggett (31) is returning to Rotherham for the second time.

He joined on a season-long loan from Norwich City in 2018 which was cut short early by an ankle injury after just ten appearances, scoring once.

"Since those injuries I don’t think I’ve had one injury since,” said Raggett. "I’m looking forward to putting that behind me and getting out and playing a lot more games for this club now.

FAMILIAR FACE: old Portsmouth team-mate Joe Rafferty

"Since I left Rotherham I’ve gone on and played 250 odd games so I’ve gained a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge and I think my game has improved massively.”

Raggett had five years at Portsmoutn and turned out 44 times in last term’s promotion-winning campaign.

Even though he was outstanding in the second half of the season, the fact Pompey had four centre-halves contracted for the return to the Championship didn’t bode well for the player and, as he suspected, he was released by manager John Mousinho.

Second-tier football will have to wait and he wants to make sure it’s for only for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a club that is always challenging at the top of League One. That was the most important thing for me. I want to get promoted again and I saw this as the best place to achieve that.

“As soon as I spoke to the gaffer (Steve Evans) and he said he wanted me to come here I thought ‘what a good pplace to come back to’.

"I just got a really good feeling speaking to him, saying this club is going to be really competitive next season.