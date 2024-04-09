g

The 25-year-old, who has become a huge fans' favourite since his 2020 arrival, has just over a year left on his contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, a release clause means he can leave at the end of the campaign if interested clubs make bids around the £1-million mark.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

The Swedish international, arguably the best shot-stopper in the Championship over the last two seasons, isn't thinking about his future just yet but told the Advertiser he was “I00 per cent okay” with the idea of staying on even though Rotherham have just been relegated to League One.

“I haven’t really thought about the summer,” he said. “I'm still fully focused here. It hasn't been good enough from us and we want to at least find something good to end the season with.”

The Millers have five games left, starting at West Bromwich Albion tomorrow night before a long weekend trip to Swansea City.

Johansson is likely to receive attention from the Premier League, some of the bigger clubs in the Championship and teams in Europe. Sheffield United, who are set to drop out of the top flight, are known admirers and could try to add him to their squad for a second-tier promotion push.

None of that will concern him until after May 4 and the last-day visit of Cardiff City to New York.