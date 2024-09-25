Rotherham United are five points off the top six after a slow start to the season.Rotherham United are five points off the top six after a slow start to the season.
Rotherham United's play-off odds grow after slow start to League One season, plus the prices on Stockport County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and the rest

It’s not been the start the Millers were looking for.

Another defeat at the weekend leaves Rotherham in the drop zone and looking for some momentum.

The Millers trail sixth-placed Lincoln by five points. But with bucket-loads of points still to play for, Steve Evans and his side will remain more than confident of getting themsleves into the top six.

But how likely are they to do that? These are the latest prices being offered by SkyBet.

1. Birmingham City

2. Huddersfield Town

3. Wrexham

4. Stockport County

