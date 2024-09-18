Steve Evans’ promotion-chasers are yet to get going, having picked up just one win in their first six matches to leave them 17th in the early League One table.
The Millers will be more than confident of racking up the wins needed to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.
But where will they finish? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – thinks League One will finish and how many points the Millers will pick up.
How does the SuperComputer work?
The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.
The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.
