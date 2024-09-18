Rotherham United are 17th in League One after winning just once in their first six games.Rotherham United are 17th in League One after winning just once in their first six games.
Rotherham United's new predicted finishing position after Burton Albion draw, plus final points totals for Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Reading and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 16:28 BST
The Millers were held to a second successive draw at the weekend after Burton Albion proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Steve Evans’ promotion-chasers are yet to get going, having picked up just one win in their first six matches to leave them 17th in the early League One table.

The Millers will be more than confident of racking up the wins needed to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

But where will they finish? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – thinks League One will finish and how many points the Millers will pick up.

Where will United finish? We'd love to hear your thoughts.

Get all the latest Millers news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

93pts (+22)

1. Birmingham City

Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+17)

2. Huddersfield Town

Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

3. Stockport County

Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+17)

4. Wycombe Wanderers

Photo: Getty Images

