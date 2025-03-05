The impressive win gives Rotherham something to build upon as they head to promotion-chasing Wrexham at the weekend for one of the toughest away days of the season.
So how many more points will the Millers rack up? Here is the verdict of the latest supercomputer, produced by BonusCodeBets.
We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.
Get all the latest Millers news each day on our website, here.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.