Rotherham United's final points total and the outcome of Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers play-off battle - EFL supercomputer's latest predictions

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:38 BST
The Millers made it back-to-back wins after beating Leyton Orient last night.

The impressive win gives Rotherham something to build upon as they head to promotion-chasing Wrexham at the weekend for one of the toughest away days of the season.

So how many more points will the Millers rack up? Here is the verdict of the latest supercomputer, produced by BonusCodeBets.

108pts (+48)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+39)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+39) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+22)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+22)

4. Huddersfield Town

81pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

