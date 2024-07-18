Rotherham United new boy Esapa Osong.

ROTHERHAM United's latest signing will be looking to emulate his scoring prowess in youth football as he steps up to League One with the Millers next season.

Teenage attacker Esapa Osong has moved to South Yorkshire from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan and becomes Steve Evans' 12th summer capture.

The 19-year-old has been a consistent marksman at academy level and his Premier League parent club see a spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium as the next step in his development.

The rising star, who has one senior appearance with Forest to his name, has been at the City Ground since 2017 after his talent was spotted in grassroots games in Leicestershire.

He will vie for a starting role with Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill as Rotherham seek to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Osong won't have to wait long for his first taste of action as he is pencilled in to play in tomorrow night's pre-season clash at Stamford or the friendly at Spalding United the day after.

He signed his first professional contract in January 2022, during the season he scored 12 times in 20 outings for Forest’s under-18s side, and then came on for the first team as a late substitute in a 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final second-leg loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2023.