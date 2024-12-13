Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has broken the news to some of his Rotherham United players that they could be heading through the exit door in the January transfer window.

The boss is looking to instigate around three departures to make room for the same number of arrivals when business begins next month.

He believes that the Millers can make the League One play-offs if certain members of his squad are jettisoned and the right new faces come in.

“Yes, of course,” he said when asked at a press conference this morning whether he had spoken to the men he'd like to see leave.

“You have to be honest with players. We don't need them walking about second guessing.

“The professionalism of these young men today is very high. We've said: ‘You may be surplus to us and we're going to look to move you in, but until then we'll treat you like we treat anyone else. We'll treat you like we do our star striker or goalkeeper. You'll be treated properly.’

“They then have a reason to perform at the top of their game. They may not be right for us, but they'll be bang right for somebody else's model. Football is all about opinions and subjectivity.”

Evans and director of football recruitment Rob Scott got together earlier this week and the manager is due to see chairman Tony Stewart this afternoon.

Among the club's targets is a new frontman.

“We know what we'd like to do,” Evans said. “Rob Scott is working on a number of fronts now. I had a good meeting with him for the best part of two or three hours on Monday. I'm meeting our chairman later today.

“We're fairly clear on where we want to do and how we want to do it. It has to be done in the right way. We can't just keep topping it up and topping it up and nothing comes out of the bottom.”

The Millers head into tomorrow's home clash buoyed by victories in their last two matches, against Lincoln City in the league and Tranmere Rovers in the Vertu Trophy.

“Our training ground has become a little bit louder," the boss said. "Winning breeds confidence and team spirit.”

Rotherham are in 20th place but a triumph against the Cobblers could push them close to a mid-table spot.

Evans is then eyeing a nine-point haul from four Christmas fixtures to put his side in or around the top ten.