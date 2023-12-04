NATHAN Jones has rejected the chance to become the next manager of Rotherham United.

The former Luton Town boss was interviewed early last week and subsequently offered the job.

He then watched the bottom-three Millers' 0-0 draw at Birmingham City last Saturday prior to making a final decision on whether he wanted to be the man to lead the fight for Championship survival.

The 50-year-old Welshman has opted not to accept the challenge and the club's hunt for a successor to sacked Matt Taylor will now stretch into a fourth week.

Nathan Jones leaves Rotherham United's match at Birmingham City before the final whistle. Picture: Paul Davis

Jones, who sat in the main stand, left St Andrew’s with more than 20 minutes still to play.

The Advertiser understands that former boss Steve Evans has come back into the frame as Rotherham review their position, although there are also other candidates in the mix.

The Millers are next in action at home to Swansea City at the weekend and would like to make an appointment before then. For now, Wayne Carlisle, number two in the previous regime, remains in interim charge.

Evans memorably won back-to-back promotions with the club from the fourth tier to the second tier in 2013 and 2014 and kept them in the higher division the following year before leaving by mutual consent in October 2015.

He has taken Stevenage into the top four in League One this season after promotion from League Two last term and featured highly in discussions among Rotherham's top brass in the immediate aftermath of Taylor's departure on November 11

The Millers then focused on other contenders but have yet to find their man and he remains a potential option.