Ollie Rathbone plays for Rotherham United in pre-season. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United's League One rivals, Wrexham, have paid a club-record fee to take midfielder Ollie Rathbone from the Millers.

The deal was confirmed late this afternoon and the figure that sees the 27-year-old move to the Racecourse Ground has been described as “undisclosed”.

The Advertiser understands that the Welsh club have considerably exceeded their biggest previous outlay of £300,000 in landing a player who was in the final year of his contract.

That means Rotherham have made a profit on an all-action competitor who has given them sterling service in the three years since his arrival from Rochdale.

Millers manager Steve Evans says chairman Tony Stewart negotiated some “extra bits” as negotiations drew to a conclusion last night.

The Millers wanted Rathbone to agree new terms at AESSEAL New York Stadium but the player's heart was set on a new challenge elsewhere.

Wrexham, bankrolled by American film stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are spending big after climbing out of League Two last season and, like Rotherham, are expected to be among League One's pace-setters in the new season.

Rathbone's farewell ends a year of contract frustration for him in S60. Last August, he thought he had struck a deal with then-boss Matt Taylor but nothing was ever signed and the Millers activated a 12-month extension clause in May.

Rotherham have agreed to a sale now rather than letting the midfield man's contract run down and watching him walk away for free next summer.

Evans says the fee is “significant, reasonably substantial”.

Rathbone said on Wrexham’s website: I’m really excited to be here and to get going. To have back-to-back promotions, the club is obviously doing something very right. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be signing.”