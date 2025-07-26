Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium.

A WEEK before League One opening day, Rotherham United's final dress rehearsal went horribly off script as they suffered a heavy defeat at Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

The League One Millers were looking for an encouraging performance and for new signings to gel against opposition from the division below.

Instead, there were more questions than answers in a disjointed performance as they shipped a quartet of goals in a game in which they were second best for long spells.

There will be plenty of work done on their defending at Roundwood next week as they gear up for Saturday's visit of Port Vale.

Rotherham were better in the second half but still not as good as they need to be.

Cameron Dawson has already been forced into a save, blocking a Shaun Whalley shot, by the time Accrington took a tenth-minute lead.

Millers manager Matt Hamshaw will be fuming at how his team allowed old boy Farrend Rawson a free header direct from a corner.

Worse was to come ten minutes later when Rotherham, in their last friendly fixture, were breached too easily and Whalley skipped in unopposed to slip a low effort into the net.

A gaggle of Millers fans had made the journey across the M62 and were housed down one side of the Wham Stadium.

They were being given nothing to cheer in the opening stages and their side fell further behind before the half-hour point was reached as substitute Dan Martin produced a sweet, volley that flashed low past Dawson.

Again, the effort came straight from a corner.

Rotherham finally roused themselves and had their first real attempt on goal when Sam Nombe's shot was deflected wide.

Hamshaw gave a first taste of action to new boys Marvin Kaleta and Denzel Hall, both of whom had joined the club earlier in the week.

They were among five summer signings to start a contest, Hall taking his place on the right of a three-man defence and Kaleta playing at right wing-back, with Jack Holmes switching to the other flank.

Neither of them showed their true worth on their debuts.

Soon after the restart, Joe Powell, one of four half-time substitutes for the visitors, fired a 20-yarder over the bar.

There was further misery for the Millers on 56 minutes when Charlie Caton drove through the backline and Liam Coyle applied the finish.

At last, Hamshaw's men put themselves on the scoresheet as deft footwork from Nombe saw the striker find the net.

They pushed and probed in search of a second goal that never came and the clocked ticked down on a concerning day.

A big improvement is required the next time they take to the pitch, when points are at stake.

Accrington (4-4-2): Michael Kelly (Ollie Wright 67); Donald Love (Tyler Walton H-T), Devon Matthews, Farrend Rawson, Freddie Sass; Liam Coyle, Isaac Sinclair (Charlie Brown 80), Conor Grant (Dan Martin 9, Kelsey Rooney 77), Ben Woods; Charlie Caton (Josh Woods 61), Shaun Whalley (Alex Henderson 77). Subs not used: Charlie Brown, Josh Smith.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson (Ted Cann 73); Denzel Hall (Kane Richardson 61), Lenny Agbaire, Zak Jules (James Clarke 61); Liam Kelly (Joe Powell H-T); Marvin Kaleta (Joe Rafferty H-T), Dan Gore, Dru Yearwood (Shaun McWilliams H-T), Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes (Reece James H-T); Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill. Subs not used: Reece Wilson.

Goals: Rawson 10, Whalley 20, Martin 25, Coyle 56 (Accrington); Nombe 60 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ed Duckworth (Lancashire)

Attendance: 613 (174)