Pelly Mpanzu in first-half action for Rotherham United at Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United fell to their first defeat under manager Matt Hamshaw as they were beaten on their travels by promotion contenders Stockport County this afternoon.

The Millers had won the opening three matches of the new boss's reign but a fourth game in less than a fortnight proved to be a step too far for an injury-depleted squad.

After taking the lead, they were unable to keep out the home side who hit back before the break and then grabbed two second-half goals for a deserved win.

The result saw Rotherham slip a place in the League One table to 13th with four fixtures left to play.

County threatened early on at Edgeley Park, without troubling goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, but it was the Millers who went in front in the ninth minute.

Reece James crossed from the left and Mallik Wilks leapt high to direct an excellent downward header into the corner of the net.

Stockport had lost only twice in their previous 16 games and kicked off in fourth spot yet they were struggling to make any headway against the hard-working visitors.

Fans have liked what they have seen in Hamshaw's short time at the helm and a sold-out, 1,000-plus away following was in fine voice.

The Millers pushed forward again and Joe Powell forced a diving save from Corey Addai with a shot from the edge of the box on 20 minutes.

They had a huge let-off just past the half-hour mark as Ibou Touray headed over from close range when he should have restored parity for County following Brad Hills' probing delivery.

Rotherham kept their lead until four minutes before the break, Jack Diamond giving Dawson no chance with a fine bending strike from 20-plus yards.

It was the first time the Millers had conceded in open play under Hamshaw who was back on familiar territory, having spent a season at Stockport during his playing career.

The boss had named the same 11 that had started the win at Bolton Wanderers four days earlier and there was a welcome return to the squad for Liam Kelly and Jonson Clarke-Harris after illness.

Injuries robbed the Millers of six other players, but Josh Kayode, fit again after missing four matches with a calf issue, boosted the numbers and was among the substitutes.

Twelve minutes into the second half, a Rotherham shout for a penalty when Sam Nombe tumbled in the box went unheeded.

Soon afterwards, they found themselves behind as Hills stole in at the back post to head in Odin Bailey's cross and they slipped further into arrears when a Wilks spot-kick appeal was rejected and Stockport raced to the other end and scored through a low Kyle Wootton shot.

A shot over the bar from Powell was as much as Rotherham could muster in response.

Fighting their fatigue, they stayed honest to the end but lost out to a strong team.

Stockport (4-1-3-2): Corey Addai; Brad Hills (Callum Connolly 80), Fraser Horsfall, Ethan Pye, Ibou Touray; Ollie Norwood; Jayden Fevrier (Will Collar 55), Owen Moxon (Odin Bailey 55), Jack Diamond; Tanto Olaofe (Jay Mingi 90+1), Kyle Wootton (Sam Cosgrove 90+1). Subs not used: Andrew Wogan, Micah Hamilton.

Rotherham (3-4-2-1): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Jack Holmes (Liam Kelly 63), Pelly Mpanzu, Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley (Jordan Hugill 63); Sam Nombe, Mallik Wilks (Josh Kayode 82). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Hamish Douglas, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Goals: Wilks 9 (Rotherham); Diamond 41, Hills 59, Wootton 72 (Stockport)

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon)

Attendance: 10,390 (1,080)