g

The winger hasn't played since last season and had concerns over his playing future as he underwent three rounds of surgery on the groin issues that were confining him in the treatment room.

However, he is now finally ready to return and could make the 20-man squad for the Yorkshire derby, even though the Millers are wary of asking too much of him too soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He's been training for only a number of weeks after having a really tough injury,” boss Leam Richardson told the Advertiser.

“I'm desperate to get him on the pitch but I'm also mindful of the fact that we don't want to put him in and then lose him again. There's a chance he might be involved tomorrow.”

Ferguson, aged 32, moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2021 after parting company with Millwall.

His first season brought League One promotion and Papa Johns Trophy silverware and in his second he helped Rotherham maintain their Championship status for the first time since 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He'd racked up 76 appearances and played in pain through the survival run-in by the time he underwent the first of his operations last May.

Even if Ferguson, who signed a new one-deal last summer under previous manager Matt Taylor, doesn't feature against Leeds, he will be pulling on a red-and-white shirt again very soon.

The Millers are coming up to a busy spell as they try to overcome a 12-point gap to safety and salvage their season and Richardson described the situation as “all hands on deck”.