Will Sam Nombe or Zak Jules be involved for Rotherham United on Saturday? Matt Hamshaw has his say

By Paul Davis
Published 30th Apr 2025, 17:33 BST
Sam Nombe scores for Rotherham United at Stevenage before going off injured. Picture: Jim BrailsfordSam Nombe scores for Rotherham United at Stevenage before going off injured. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Sam Nombe scores for Rotherham United at Stevenage before going off injured. Picture: Jim Brailsford
ROTHERHAM United will adopt a safety-first approach with top scorer Sam Nombe when they sign off for the summer this weekend.

The striker is hoping to be declared fit for Saturday's final-day League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium against Peterborough United after limping out of last Sunday's draw at Stevenage with a dead leg.

However, the Millers will omit the 26-year-old from their matchday 18 if they have any fears that he could exacerbate the problem by playing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He might be out, he might not be, we'll see,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “We'll have close inspections of it during the week.

“I obviously won't take any risks with him if it's a bad one. There's no point. He's been excellent for me since my arrival and I'm really looking forward to working with him in pre-season and him getting more goals next year.”

Rotherham are being similarly cautious with centre-half Zak Jules who is training again following a hamstring issue sustained in early March.

“He joined back in with the main group last week, which is good,” Hamshaw said. “He's just coming back so it might be more beneficial for him just to do his programme over the summer.”

Midfielder Alex MacDonald, who is coming to the end of his one-year deal, made a tentative return to outdoor work on Tuesday following surgery on the hip injury he sustained in January.

Related topics:Sam NombePeterborough UnitedLeague OneRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice