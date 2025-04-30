Will Sam Nombe or Zak Jules be involved for Rotherham United on Saturday? Matt Hamshaw has his say
The striker is hoping to be declared fit for Saturday's final-day League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium against Peterborough United after limping out of last Sunday's draw at Stevenage with a dead leg.
However, the Millers will omit the 26-year-old from their matchday 18 if they have any fears that he could exacerbate the problem by playing.
“He might be out, he might not be, we'll see,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “We'll have close inspections of it during the week.
“I obviously won't take any risks with him if it's a bad one. There's no point. He's been excellent for me since my arrival and I'm really looking forward to working with him in pre-season and him getting more goals next year.”
Rotherham are being similarly cautious with centre-half Zak Jules who is training again following a hamstring issue sustained in early March.
“He joined back in with the main group last week, which is good,” Hamshaw said. “He's just coming back so it might be more beneficial for him just to do his programme over the summer.”
Midfielder Alex MacDonald, who is coming to the end of his one-year deal, made a tentative return to outdoor work on Tuesday following surgery on the hip injury he sustained in January.
