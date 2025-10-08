Rotherham United centre-forward Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are taking no chances with Sam Nombe as the striker closes in on a first-team comeback after spending more than two months on the sidelines.

The hitman, who has bagged seven goals in ten outings under manager Matt Hamshaw, has recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in the second week of the season and is training with his teammates again.

However, the Millers will resist the temptation to name him in their squad for Saturday's League One match at Northampton Town

“No, that would be too soon for him, unfortunately,” said number two Dale Tonge. “But he's in and around it and he's going to make a massive impact very soon.”

Rotherham have no midweek fixture after the weekend and Nombe's return to the matchday 18 may come a week on Saturday at home to Leyton Orient.

Nombe has been around the main group, joining in with warm-ups and some parts of training, and stepped up his workload from last Monday onwards.

Tonge welcomed the presence of the club's first-ever seven-figure signing, saying: “He's got a lot of qualities, obviously, that we know about on the pitch. But off the pitch as well he's a huge, huge part of this group. He's a really bubbly character. It's good to have him back.”

The 26-year-old scored twice in the opening-day triumph over Port Vale before tearing his hamstring at Stevenage and has sat out 12 games.