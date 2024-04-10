Aghghg: Aghhgg.

The Millers, whose relegation from the Championship was confirmed last week, are already planning to try to extend the stays of Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin.

Now, boss Leam Richardson has revealed that the club are considering putting terms on the table for Clucas whose one-year deal expires in the summer.

The 33-year-old midfielder has impressed since his arrival as a free agent in September and many fans would be pleased to see him remain at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Richardson told the Advertiser: “It's a two-way thing. You've got to have people who are emotionally attached to the club, who are committed to it. Then flip that on its head and the club and myself have to be emotionally attached and committed to them.

“Sam certainly falls into that category. Absolutely, I'm not ruling it (a contract offer) out.”

Clucas, for whom Swansea City once paid £16.5 million, has played in the top flight of English football with the Swans and Hull City and his quality has never been in doubt.

Supporters have also warmed to his work ethic and the way he has kept himself fit enough, despite his age, to put previous injury problems at former club Stoke City behind him and make more than 30 appearances.

The player has already said that he would welcome talks.

Richardson has a bond with Clucas, having been part of the management team who took him to Chesterfield from Mansfield Town ten years ago.

“I've known Sam for quite some time,” the head coach said. “We signed him and then watched his career develop from afar. I've been in touch with him over the years.”

Fans aren't the only ones to admire the way Clucas, who has started most games while a number of other players have headed for the treatment room, has conducted himself.