Departing Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will use the money generated by the impending sale of midfielder Ollie Rathbone to strengthen their squad for an assault on League One promotion, says manager Steve Evans.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss revealed that he has already had the go-ahead from the club's board to replace the 27-year-old who is due to join a rival third-tier outfit.

“Absolutely,” said Evans when asked if he now has the green light to bring in another midfield man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been with our chairman, Tony Stewart, three or four times in the last two or three days discussing the options should this scenario unfold.

Departing Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I've been with the board this morning. One of the things agreed was that Ollie's fee and the wages we'll save can be used.

“I've been told to come back with my preferences in terms of adding to the group. Rob Scott (director of football recruitment) has been very active for the last 24 to 48 hours in regard to strengthening our group.

“We've significant interest in a couple of players. We lose something that's very, very good and we gain something that's also very, very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing I spoke to our chairman about is, we don't want to act in haste. We've probably seen this coming for the best part of maybe a week, in all honesty. The interested club upped their bid several times to get to our value.

“We can't have that going on in the background and do nothing about it, that would be criminal. We will hopefully have added to the group by this time next week.”

The manager says Rathbone, aged 27 and in the last year of his deal, is being sold for a “significant” fee now rather than the Millers letting his contract run down and allowing him to become a free agent next summer.

“It's maximising the value, which is something our supporters have criticised the club for not doing in the past,” said Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing will happen before Exeter because we have a noon deadline today (for registering a new arrival) and Ollie's move out was sanctioned by the chairman only last night. As Tony Stewart does, he got some extra bits in the deal for Rotherham.”

Meanwhile, the Millers, who are in opening-day action at Exeter City tomorrow, are closing in on wing and ‘number 10’ targets as they seek to add the finishing touches to a squad rebuild that has already brought 13 signings.

“We're deep in dialogue with some clubs,” Evans said. “People will know you can't just have one option because if it hits a dead end you've nowhere to go, you fall off a cliff.

“We've got two or three good options in the positions we'd like to fill. There's priorities in which order you'd take them. We're a long way down the road."

“Our focus now has to be Exeter, but from when we leave Exeter it will be on adding to the very talented group we've got.”