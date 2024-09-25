Rotherham United youngster Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

CIARAN McGuckin will continue to be in a full-time football environment following the Rotherham United youngster's loan switch to Yeovil Town.

The attacker has made the long trip to the south west to join the National League outfit and is due to remain at Huish Park until January.

It's a good chance for the 20-year-old to kick-start his career as the Glovers are only one tier below the EFL and operate as a full-time concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuckin made his debut last Saturday when he came on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss at Oldham Athletic that left them in 16th spot.

Rotherham United youngster Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Northern Ireland youth international had been due to move on to another National League side, Rochdale, in the summer but an ankle injury scuppered that deal.

He made three Rotherham appearances in the Championship during the tenure of Matt Taylor but hasn't worn a first-team Millers shirt for more than a year.

The player, who had a loan at League of Ireland Dundalk last term, is in the final season of his contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium after present boss Steve Evans activated an extension clause in May.

Yeovil have risen as high as the Championship in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuckin said: “The size of the club speaks for itself. I’m ready to play some games. The lads are sound and the training facilities are excellent.

“I’m a striker who likes to play on the shoulder and get in behind. Hopefully I can score plenty of goals for the fans.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham have had a free agent training with them, but Evans stressed that there is no prospect of the player being offered a New York deal.

The Millers have been helping Callum McFadzean, who was with Wrexham last term, maintain his fitness and he is set to depart at the end of this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield-born left wing-back is the brother of centre-half Kyle McFadzean who played under Evans at Crawley Town more than a decade ago.

“Callum's not coming into the club,” the boss. “We're just providing training facilities. He's a Sheffield boy and we're pleased to do him a favour.”

Sixteen-year-old new boy Harrison Duncan has played twice for the youth team in the last week, The under-18s lost 4-1 against Harrogate Town in the Youth Alliance League and then went down 3-0 to Burton Albion in a Youth Alliance Cup encounter.