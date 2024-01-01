ADMIRING boss Leam Richardson praised goal hero Tom Eaves as the Rotherham United striker took full advantage of a rare start to stake his claim for more game-time.

g

The centre-forward scored late on with a diving header to earn the Millers a Championship point at Blackburn Rovers in a comeback 2-2 draw at Ewood Park in the opening match of 2024.

The 31-year-old was in the starting 11 for the first time this season and playing so that usual frontman Jordan Hugill could take a rest on the bench in the fourth fixture in ten days in the hectic festive schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With time running out, he got on the end of Seb Revan's 82nd-minute cross right in front of the stand where the 550 travelling fans were gathered.

Scorer Tom Eaves in action for Rotherham United at Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"It was just a rotation in the team," head coach Richardson said when asked why he'd opted to select the former Hull City player."Tom has been training terrifically well.

"He worked hard enough to get his goal. It was a 'Tom Eaves' goal. He was in the right place at the right time and it was a great ball by Revs.

"It was a great time to score, just when we were in the ascendancy. His professionalism is top-class."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotherham twice fought back from going a goal behind, through Sean Morrison in the first half and then through Eaves.

Having been second best for much of the contest, they finished the stronger of the two teams and could have snatched victory.

The Millers have now drawn two and won one of their last three outings to breathe new life into their fight to avoid the drop.

They remain in bottom spot but have narrowed the gap to safety from nine points to seven and are showing encouraging resilience under their new leader who took charge only three weeks ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eaves endured a dismal first 18 months with Rotherham after his arrival in the summer of 2022.

However, he has now been on target in two of his last three away appearances and is becoming a cult figure with supporters.