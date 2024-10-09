Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TODAY is D-Day for Rotherham United duo Liam Kelly and Sean Raggett as they seek to make their comebacks from injury.

The Millers would love to name both in the squad for Saturday's League One clash at Peterborough United and whether that happens hinges on them being cleared to join in full training at Roundwood this morning.

“They were big signings in the summer and they're massive players for us,” assistant boss Paul Raynor said after Tuesday night's Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Newcastle United Under-21s.

“Let's see where we're at on Thursday. We're hopeful they'll be out there with the main group.”

Midfielder Kelly has been out since early last month with a groin problem while centre-half Raggett has twice had knee issues this term and the last of his three appearances came against Birmingham City on September 21.

The pair did some work with the rest of the squad at Roundwood on Monday and were then part of a small training group on Tuesday while the majority of players prepared for the Newcastle game.

“Thursday will be the main session in terms of getting ready for the weekend,” Raynor said. “Fingers crossed that they're back with everyone then.”

Rotherham travel to London Road in 17th spot, three places and one point below Posh who were 2-1 home winners over Stevenage last weekend.

“It's a huge game on Saturday, one we're really looking forward to,” Raynor said.