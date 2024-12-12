Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​ROTHERHAM United's lowly league position has scuppered the chance of new-deal talks with midfielder Hakeem Odoffin beginning this year.

Millers manager Steve Evans stated earlier in the League One campaign that he is keen to retain the services of the 26-year-old who is in the last year of his contract after the club activated a 12-month extension clause in the summer.

However, the boss says Rotherham must climb higher than their present 20th position before any negotiations can begin.

“I don't think anyone will be in contract talks with where we are,” he told the Advertiser. “If I was (chairman) Tony Stewart I'd be shaking my head and saying: ‘What are you proposing here?’”

The Millers are only one place above the drop zone, although a win at home to Northampton Town this Saturday could see them jump close to a mid-table slot.

The start to the season has been a disappointing one, with injuries and poor form afflicting a side expected to challenge at the top end of the division.

Odoffin has been used in a variety of roles and has played as a midfielder, right-back, right wing-back and centre-half.

“Haks is one of the players who can do a lot better,” Evans said. “He's been one of our better players but he needs to be a lot better. The kid knows that, he accepts it.

“I've always said, let's get to around Christmas/after Christmas and see where we are. We need to be doing significantly better, I would suggest, for anyone to be talking about a contract.”

The comments represent a change of tack, with the manager previously stating he hoped to go into 2025 with an agreement having already been reached.

Odoffin will have admirers elsewhere and next month's transfer window may be a final opportunity for the Millers to cash in on their asset.

He would become a free agent at the end of this term if he stays at AESSEAL New York without putting pen to paper on a fresh deal.

The player has become an important figure for Rotherham since he was signed during Paul Warne's managerial tenure from Scottish team Hamilton Academical in the summer of 2021.

He struggled for game-time in his first season as the Millers won promotion from the third tier but then established himself in the Championship sides of Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson and has been a regular starter under Evans.

The Barnet-born former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster has made 110 appearances and scored 12 goals.

He has refused to reveal whether he wants to extend his time in South Yorkshire.

“I'm just focused on the games,” he said. “I feel my job is to perform on the pitch and that's where my mindset is.

“I'm not thinking about contracts day to day. All that kind of stuff will just sort itself out.”

The Millers head into the Northampton clash seeking to build on the momentum of two successive victories, in the league against Lincoln City and in the Vertu Trophy against Tranmere Rovers.