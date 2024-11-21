Rotherham United loan attacker Esapa Osong. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have their fingers crossed that young loanee Esapa Osong will be in their midst again today after a spell back at his parent club.

The frontman had initially been due to return to the Millers on Monday morning following treatment on a groin problem at Nottingham Forest

However, the Premier League side pressed the pause button as they adopted a no-risk approach with their 20-year-old.

“We're hoping he's with us on Thursday,” said manager Steve Evans after Tuesday's 1-0 win at Bradford City in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. “They just wanted an extra few days with him to tick all the boxes.

“We need to bring him into our fold and make sure he's right. This game would have been brilliant for him to get him up to speed.”

Persistent minor issues have seen Osong struggle for game-time, but Evans remains an admirer.

“Esapa has always had something not quite right,” Evans said. “If we get him right, he's a hell of a striker.”

Victory at Valley Parade saw the Millers book a home date in the BSMT's first knockout stage and had Evans dreaming of a repeat of the 2022 success in the competition when they beat Sutton United in the final 4-2 after extra time.

“The club had a brilliant trip to Wembley,” he said. “They didn't play great for 90 minutes but came home with the trophy.”

The draw for the ‘round of 32’ is tomorrow.