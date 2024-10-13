Rotherham United youngster Harrison Duncan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TEEN talent Harrison Duncan was left behind as Rotherham United travelled to Peterborough United for yesterday's League One 3-3 draw.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the week, manager Steve Evans had considered giving the 16-year-old a seat on the team bus following his impressive senior bow in Tuesday night's Bristol Street Motors Trophy triumph over Newcastle United Under-21s.

However, he opted against taking the centre-half as a spectator after finding no place for him in the matchday squad against Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harrison wasn't here,” said the boss as he talked to the Advertiser on the touchline at the Weston Homes Stadium following the final whistle.

“He isn't going to learn by sitting and watching. He's going to learn if he's in the 18, but we decided on our 18 and he wasn't part of that.”

The youngster played instead for the youth team and will continue to spend time training with the first-team players at Roundwood if the report on his form from the head of the under-18 set-up, Richard Hairyes, is favourable.

“Harrison has to make sure that when we get the debrief from Richard and the academy staff that he's been top-drawer,” Evans said. “He has to be top-drawer with them to come back into our group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Joe Hungbo travelled to Peterborough as Rotherham's 19th man in case of injury or illness on the day of the match.

Duncan, who was playing in the 11th tier of English football when he was offered a youth deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium in August, has been described as “a young John Stones” and scouts from bigger clubs than the Millers are monitoring him.

Evans will make sure the prospect keeps his feet on the ground despite his rapid emergence.

“We were really pleased for Harrison on Tuesday,” he said. “I said to the kid on Thursday, he has to forget all the hype about him and focus on his football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers led 3-1 at half-time against Peterborough but Evans’ former club hit back with two quickfire goals as the start of the second half.

“We'll all be disappointed tonight and tomorrow,” the boss said. “We'll come in early on Monday and go through it with the players.”