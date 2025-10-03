Rotherham United goalkeeper Ted Cann. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United knew they had to leave Ted Cann out of their squad for the Yorkshire derby with Bradford City when the goalkeeper didn't know what day it was!

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing took a heavy blow when a shot during a training-ground session hit him in the face in the build-up to the Bantams' League One trip to AESSEAL New York Stadium last night.

Medical tests revealed he was unfit to be in the matchday 18 for the 2-2 draw and the incident will also cost him an appearance in the Vertu Trophy against Oldham Athletic next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, Ted got concussed at the beginning of a five-a-side game on Wednesday,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

“A shot went through and smacked him bang straight in the middle of his face. We thought he was all right, but then he didn't know what day it was, who the opposition was or whether he'd eaten or not."

Cann is now going through mandatory concussion protocols before being cleared to return to action.

In the absence of the former West Bromwich Albion man, who has made only one appearance – in the Vertu Trophy against Bolton Wanderers – since his arrival, Rotherham named seven outfield players on their bench against Bradford. Cameron Dawson has been a league ever-present between the sticks this season and, for now, the Millers have no senior cover for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw is tipping Cann, who never made a first-team appearance for the Baggies, to make his mark as he settles in at his new club. “He's a great lad, he's a great keeper,” the boss said. “He's going to be a big player for us.”

League Two Oldham are next up at New York, on Tuesday evening, and that clash will come too soon for the 24-year-old.

“He would have played, but it is what it is,” Hamshaw said. “We're not going to take risks with somebody who doesn't know what day it is!

“That's the good thing about the concussion protocol. When I played, there wouldn't have been that protection process whereas now it's really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham were 2-0 up against table-topping Bradford in the second half before poor defending allowed the visitors back into the contest.

“Everyone says 2-0 is a dangerous lead,” Hamshaw said. “It's not a dangerous lead, I'd rather be 2-0 up every week.

“But it does mean that the other team can just give it a go. We saw it here when we were 2-0 up against Port Vale (2-1 win on opening day) and they just threw more men forward.

“We had opportunities to counter-attack against Bradford and should have probably done a little bit better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bantams had a concussion absentee of their own: defender Matthew Pennington who had been in the starting line-up for the previous match, against Blackpool.

“Matt reported it only yesterday,” manager Graham Alexander said at New York. “I think he'd had a couple of spells when he didn't feel good when he was at home but didn't say anything.

“I think his missus actually told him he had to say something. He spoke to our head of medical (Bobby Scarborough) over the phone and described how he was feeling. We believe it's a delayed concussion from last week.”