ROTHERHAM United left teenage prospect Harrison Duncan at home as they flew out for the boot camp in Portugal this weekend.

The centre-half is highly rated by the League One Millers and has been included in the first-team fold despite being only 17 years old.

However, he is nursing an injury that prevented him being part of the group that headed to the Algarve yesterday evening.

Duncan, who made his senior Rotherham debut in the Vertu Trophy last season after being spotted playing for non-league Doncaster City, sat out the opening pre-season fixture and was a spectator at Roundwood as the Millers beat Parkgate FC 3-0 on Friday night.

“He's just got a tight hamstring," said manager Matt Hamshaw. “It's nothing major really. We had a few players where if we'd taken a little risk something might have happened. We didn't want to do that.”

Liam Kelly (swollen knee), Sam Nombe (concussion) and new boy Kian Spence (blisters) were among the men to miss out against the Steelmen.

A clutch of young Millers were on the plane for the week-long trip abroad which will culminate with Rotherham facing League Two Bromley FC in a friendly next Friday.

One of them was Ben Hatton who is about to complete his recovery from the hamstring tear he suffered while out on loan at National League North Warrington Town towards the end of last term.

“He has had a serious injury,” Hamshaw said. “We're hopeful he can join in training in Portugal.”

The boss took the hot-seat in April and sees the next few days as crucial in his bid to revive the spirit in the camp after two difficult seasons.

The players will be put through three sessions a day as they gear up for August 2 opening day at home to Port Vale.

“It's about camaraderie and togetherness,” Hamshaw said. “It's going to be a tough week. It's the team ethos that gets the lads through it. They pull each other through when they're on their knees. That includes the staff as well.

“It's going to be hot, it's going to be humid. Fans will see early-morning footage of the lads on the road and in the pool.

“It's a great opportunity for the players to get to know each other better, get to know the staff. I've brought in new staff and they're still getting to know the lads. It will be a good week for the club.”