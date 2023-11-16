MIRACLE-WORKER Neil Warnock's desire to take on only short-term projects is ruling him out of contention to be the next manager of Rotherham United.

Neil Warnock signs in as Rotherham United manager back in 2016

The veteran boss pulled off the famous Great Escape with the Millers in 2016, arriving in February and leading them from bottom spot to Championship safety in a thrilling 16-match reign.

His history with the club would have made him an obvious target for Rotherham who are in need of fire-fighting skills like his now that Matt Taylor has been sacked with the club once again in the second-tier drop zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also remains close friends with Millers chairman Tony Stewart and the pair are still in regular contact. It would be no surprise if they had spoken about the vacancy at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, now that he is in his 70s, Warnock has made clear his preference to work only in short bursts after Christmas rather than take on the rigours of a more protracted spell in charge.

He saved Huddersfield Town from relegation last term in a similar survival mission to his Millers one seven years ago before departing the John Smith's Stadium in September and doesn't plan to return to the game until the New Year.

Rotherham aren't short of potential candidates as they seek to replace Taylor who lost his job earlier this week after 13 months at the helm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man with favourable credentials is former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson who led the Latics to the League One title when the Millers finished runners-up in 2022.

Despite off-field turmoil, he made the club competitive in the Championship the following season - they were 2-0 winners at New York just before Taylor took the hot-seat - until his shock sacking a fortnight after signing a new three-year deal

The Millers, who have 30 matches left to pull away from the bottom three, are seeking a manager with experience of working in the second tier.