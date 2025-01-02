Liam Kelly plays for Rotherham United against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans told Liam Kelly to stay at home rather than include the summer signing in Rotherham New Year's Day squad for the trip to Lincoln City.

The manager says he excluded the veteran midfielder to protect him after a mammoth shift against Stockport County three days earlier.

Kelly accepted the decision with good grace, claimed Evans who watched his side give their best performance of the campaign in a 1-0 win at the LNER Stadium.

“Liam had incredible stats last Sunday against Stockport County,” the boss said. “He covered more distance than probably he has in any game in the last two or three years.

“I spoke to him long and hard and said: ‘I'm not putting you in the squad. Stay at home, be with your family, do your own work.’”

The 34-year-old was due back at the club's Roundwood training base today as the squad began their preparations for Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.

Speaking minutes after yesterday's final whistle, Evans reckoned that Kelly understood the thinking behind his omission.

“Because of his experience, he took it the right way,” the Scot said. “A young kid of 21 or 22 probably phones his agent and the next thing (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas is getting a phone call or I am.

“Liam took it like the man and professional he is and he'll bounce back in tomorrow.”

The two travelling reserves not in the matchday 18 for the Millers yesterday were young attackers Ciaran McGuckin and Ben Hatton.