THE absence of summer signing Shaun McWilliams from Rotherham United's squad for yesterday's League One clash with Burton Albion was a straight selection decision.

The midfield man watched the 2-2 draw from the West Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium after failing to make the matchday 18.

The Millers wanted two centre-forwards - Jordan Hugill and Esapa Osong - among their seven substitutes, which limited the amount of cover they could name for the engine room of their side.

They opted for Alex MacDonald over McWilliams because of the former's extra versatility, assistant manager Paul Raynor told the Advertiser.

“It was just about getting the balance right on the bench because we know Alex can cover any position in the middle of the park,” the number two said. “Shaun was available.”

It was the first time McWilliams has missed out on a squad place when fit.

Sitting alongside him were winger Jack Holmes, centre-half Zak Jules and midfielder Liam Kelly.

Of those three, only Kelly was injured, the 34-year-old having picked up a groin strain in the previous weekend's 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic.

Jules wasn’t chosen because Sean Raggett was ready to return after a knee issue while Holmes lost out in a close call with Joe Hungbo.

“We needed a wide option with Joe or Jack,” Raynor said. “That was a debate.

“It was nice to have Sean on the bench. It's big for us to have him back fit. That meant we didn't want two centre-halves on the bench with Zak as well.”

Of the subs, MacDonald, Hugill and Hungbo saw action while Raggett, Osong, Cameron Dawson and Cohen Bramall remained in the dugout.

Rotherham led 2-1 in the second half through Jonson Clarke-Harris and Cameron Humphreys goals and had chances to extend their lead before Burton scored a 71st-minute equaliser.

The Millers are unbeaten in their last three matches but, after six games, are 17th in the table.

“We're frustrated,” Raynor said. “We're winners and we don't like drawing games. We're used to winning. Today - at home - is two points dropped. We come here today and expect to win.”