Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STRIKER Sam Nombe found himself an opening-day spectator as he paid a high price for allowing his standards to slip in Rotherham United training.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-forward had been pencilled in to start yesterday's clash at his former club Exeter City as the Millers kicked off their push for League One promotion under boss Steve Evans.

But the manager had a change of heart after watching Nombe at Roundwood in the build-up to the match and relegated him to the substitutes' bench at St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans referenced a couple of his former sides as he explained his reasoning following a frustrating 1-0 defeat in which Rotherham failed to convert a number of chances.

Sam Nombe in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“There are no secrets in our team selection,” he said. “Sam was poor in midweek in training so he dropped out of the team. As we entered the week, he was probably in the side.

“Players have to realise - whether it's at Rotherham United or Stevenage or Leeds United - that you have to perform in training to be in the team. You can't turn up and be poor and expect to see your name in the starting 11.”

Nombe was introduced on the hour mark in place of Jonson Clarke-Harris and gave a lively display, although he spurned two chances to score and was at fault in the lead-up to Exeter's 70th-minute winner when he failed to challenge Johnly Yfeko who crossed for Caleb Watts to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he made a good, positive impact when he came on,” Evans said. “That's the Sam Nombe we know. If he'd trained like that during the week, he'd have started. It's a message not only to Sam but to all our players.”

Nombe had scored 17 goals in 47 games for the Grecians in the 2022/23 League One campaign before a £1-million-plus move to AESSEAL New York Stadium last summer.

Other players to miss inviting openings were Clarke-Harris, Hakeem Odoffin and Christ Tiehi, although Millers goalkeeper Dillon Phillips also had plenty to do at the other end.

Midfielder Joe Powell, winger Jack Holmes and frontman Esapa Osong were the other Rotherham players to see action as subs during the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our substitutions were right, we changed the shape of the team, we changed the system, we became the dominant side,” Evans said. “But you're not going to be dominant if you don't take your chances.

“I think we were pretty average all over the pitch. The game was competitive. There were opportunities for both sides.

“Exeter take advantage of sloppy defending at our back stick to get the goal and we don't take advantage of four or five really good chances. I think a defeat was harsh.”