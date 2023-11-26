WAYNE Carlisle made the first big selection call of his reign as interim boss of Rotherham United by leaving centre-forward Jordan Hugill out of the starting line-up.

The experienced striker has been a main man for the Millers since his January move to AESSEAL New York Stadium and helped the club achieve Championship survival last term.

But he made way for summer arrival Sam Nombe when Carlisle picked the team for his first match in charge, last Friday's 1-1 home draw with high-flying Leeds United.

“We talked with Jordan and we talked with Sam,” the caretaker manager said. “We were looking to get some energy on our press at some point in that first line and we just thought Sam could do that more consistently for a longer period than Jordan.”

Nombe spearheaded the attack as Carlisle opted for a 4-2-3-1 system for his bottom-three side to match up the formation favoured by Leeds.

The record signing responded with his best display in a red-and-white shirt before making way for Hugill in the 70th minute when the visitors began to turn the screw in search of a winner.

The substitute did his job by winning headers and holding up the ball well as Rotherham sought to ease the pressure.

“We knew, come the end of the second half in particular, we would probably be a little bit deeper and on the back foot,” Carlisle said. “Then Jordan's a really excellent 'platform' player for us.

“At Southampton (1-1 draw, October 7) he came on and pinched a goal. We had that in the back of our minds as a little bit of hope.”

Meanwhile, the figure in the hot-seat is one of the members of Hakeem Odoffin's rapidly-swelling fan club.

Odoffin has starred as a stand-in centre-back in recent games but was back in his usual midfield role against Leeds, scoring the Millers' equaliser on the stroke of half-time and turning in a man-of-the-match performance.

“It's not easy to go from playing centre-half to centre mid,” Carlisle said. “As a centre-half, you're playing 180 degrees; as a centre mid you're playing 360 degrees.

“He did a smashing job for us and I'm glad he was in there with us. He's a fantastic lad, always taking on board information and applying himself to the best of his ability.”

Rotherham, who are in 22nd spot and four points shy of safety, head to eighth-placed Hull City Tuesday when Carlisle is expected to be at the helm for a second time.