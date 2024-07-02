New Rotherham United signing Alex MacDonald.

NEW signing Alex McDonald expects AESSEAL New York Stadium to once again become a ground where opposition teams fear to tread now that Steve Evans is back at the Rotherham United helm.

Last season, the Millers triumphed only five times on home soil as they suffered relegation during a torrid Championship season that brought only 27 points.

But MacDonald reckons that is about to change under Evans who returned for a second stint in charge in April and is targeting instant promotion back to the second tier in the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger/midfielder knows full well what the Scot brings to the table, having already played for him at three previous clubs: Mansfield Town, Gillingham and then, last season, Stevenage.

New Rotherham United signing Alex MacDonald.

“Everyone knew what they were going to come up against when they played Stevenage,” MacDonald said. “Next season will be no different. Every side that comes to New York is going to be in for a really tough game.

The gaffer put a great dressing room together full of togetherness and I'm sure next season will be the same here.

“He sets very good standards daily with his training methods and what he does off the pitch - the gym work and things like that. He holds everyone accountable for mistakes. This club over the last 12 months has maybe lacked that, from what I've been told.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacDonald, who made the switch to New York early last week, described Evans' recruitment at Stevenage as “top quality”, leading to the small club contending for the League One play-offs last term following their climb from League Two the season before.

Rotherham's new boss has already made ten signings this summer and there are more to come as he seeks to add to the success of his spell in charge a decade ago when he led the Millers from League Two to the second tier in two seasons.

MacDonald was recruit number nine and the 34-year-old, who started out at Burnley, has seen it all in the lower leagues in a career consisting of more than 500 matches.

“One of my biggest strengths now is my experience,” the veteran said. “I've done pretty much all you can do in the Football League in terms of promotions, relegations, play-offs and play-off finals - winning and losing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I can do anything to help the players - the younger ones, especially - I'll certainly bring that experience to bear.

“I also want to offer a lot on the pitch myself. First and foremost, I'm here to play. I think I've got plenty of years left in me.”

He has always responded well to the approach of Evans and number two Paul Raynor and says he values the honesty of the duo above any of their other qualities.