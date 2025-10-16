Rotherham United's Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United withdrew Lenny Agbaire from his international camp in a bid to keep the young centre-half fit for their League One campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing was hit by a minor injury when he reported for duty with Scotland Under-21s earlier this month and the Millers summoned him to South Yorkshire so that he could be under their care.

The 20-year-old has an outside chance of being available for this weekend’s match against Leyton Orient when Rotherham will seek to extend their three-match unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lenny had a tight groin,” manager Matt Hamshaw said this week. “I made the decision to try to get him to not play for Scotland, I hate to say.

“I just didn't want there to be any risk. He came back and he's been having treatment. He's a bit touch and go for Saturday. We'll see how we get on with him. It (his recovery) shouldn't be too long.”

Agbaire featured in neither of the Euro U-21s qualifying games – last Thursday's 12-0 home thrashing of Gibraltar and Tuesday's 3-3 draw in Azerbaijan.

The Millers took their course of action with the full blessing of the Scottish set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work as closely as we can with football associations and we've got a good relationship with everybody,” Hamshaw said. “I like lads playing for their countries, it's what you want to see. It's an honour for them. But, at the same time, there has to be a bit of common sense.”

Another Rotherham player on international duty, attacker Ar'Jany Martha, was an unused substitute for Curacao in home World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica (2-1 win) and Trinidad and Tobago (1-1 draw).

The player has yet to get back to South Yorkshire because of his amount of travel time and is likely to be among the substitutes against Orient.

Meanwhile, the Millers are looking to appoint a new senior physiotherapist following the departure of highly-regarded James Kelly whose final game was last Saturday’s win at Northampton Town.

Kelly came in during Hamshaw’s summer of change and has left for personal reasons. “He’s done a terrific job while he’s been here,” the boss said. “Everybody wishes him well.”