Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United hitman Jonson Clarke-Harris is out to turn applause before kick-off into boos after the final whistle when he returns to his old stamping ground tomorrow.

The striker heads back to Peterborough United tomorrow for the first time since his summer switch to the Millers.

He's set for a warm response from Posh supporters after his prolific spell at London Road during which he twice won League One's Golden Boot award.

But there's nothing he'd like more than to score for his new side and incur the wrath of the home crowd.

“I hope I get a good welcome from the fans,” the 30-year-old told the Advertiser. “I don't see why I wouldn't.

“We had some great success together down there over the years. I've got some great memories. I don't see it being a problem.

“Hopefully at the start of the game I'll get a nice reception, and at the end of the game I wouldn't mind a bit of abuse because I've scored a couple!”

Clarke-Harris bagged 87 goals in 190 appearances and won promotion to the Championship with Peterborough but has no regrets about ending his four-year association with them and moving to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I wasn't sad at all,” he said. “Respectfully, I think my time was up there. The club were moving in a different direction, which I fully understood.

“I wanted another challenge for myself. I feel like I got a bit too comfortable there – too comfortable in how I was working, the type of goals I was scoring. It was starting to become a little bit predictable for me.

“I wanted to test myself and that's why I decided to sign for Rotherham.”

The Millers made a slow start to the season but are now only three points away from the play-offs and are looking for a third straight league win when they take on a Posh side who are one point above them in the table.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Clarke-Harris said. "Everyone knows how Peterborough – it's dominate the ball and total football – but we'll go there with a real attitude to get three points.

“I've got loads of good memories, but this is my job. I've got to put those memories to one side and get a win for my teammates and club.

“It's taken a bit of time for us to get going. Hopefully things are starting to fall into place.”