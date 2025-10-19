Rotherham United player Josh Benson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has allayed fears of a new injury to Josh Benson after the summer signing failed to appear for the second half in yesterday's 1-0 win over Leyton Orient.

The Millers extended their unbeaten run to four matches and climbed six places up the table but the midfield starter played no part following the break at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who has become a key man in recent weeks, has had a chequered fitness record through his career so far and there was concern among supporters that he would be heading for the treatment room again.

However, Hamshaw revealed that he substituted him because he didn't feel the player was on top form and also because he wanted to make space for star striker Sam Nombe to enter the fray.

“I just felt that Benno wasn't moving unbelievably well and didn't look like his usual self,” the boss said. “There's nothing in it, it was just a tactical change, he's all right.

“The plan was always to put Nombe on at half-time and somebody was going to have to come off.”

Nombe, back in the frame following a two-month absence with a hamstring issue, obliged with the strike that settled the contest 11 minutes after his introduction to take his record under Hamshaw to eight goals in 12 outings.

The Millers saw off opposition who had arrived at New York as the division's joint-top scorers to move to 16th spot, with a game in hand on a number of other teams.

Their triumph came despite sickness in the camp that left some players unable to be considered for selection and others struggling on despite feeling the effects of the bug.

Benson wasn't one of those under the weather, although in the whirlwind of a day when Hamshaw didn't know his starting 11 until less than an hour before kick-off the manager couldn't give an exact roll call of victims.

“I don't think Benno's had much of the illness,” the boss said. “But then I don't know exactly who has and hasn't got it, that's the top and bottom of it.”

Benson will be hoping to keep his place next Saturday when the Millers make the short trip to face his former club, Barnsley.