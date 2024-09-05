Rotherham United left-back Reece James. Picture: Jim Brailsford

REECE James has been there, done that and now he's ready to do everything he can to make sure his younger teammates get the League One One promotion T-shirt.

The Rotherham United summer signing knows what it's like to make the leap to the Championship, having achieved that feat in the past with Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old isn't the only older head in the Millers camp who's gone from the third to the second tier and has Liam Kelly, Cameron Dawson, Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett for company.

“We're a strong squad, an experienced group, and the gaffer has added some younger boys,” the former Manchester United prospect said. “We've got to blend all that together.

“Some of us have experience of going up from this division. We have to make sure we help the younger lads and the lads who haven't done that.

“We'll go through tough spells and you have to make sure you stick together.”

The defender who can also play as a wing-back or in midfield is in a battle with Cohen Bramall for the left-back role and it's one he's winning, having been given manager Steve Evans' vote in the last three of Rotherham's opening four league matches.

“It's a good fight,” he said. “You want to be competitive. That's what the gaffer wants and that's what you want as a player.

“The more competitive it is, the more it pushes you to perform better because you know someone's there ready to take your spot.

“Luckily, Cohen and I are able to play in different positions so we could still be in the same side.”

After making 14 summer signings, the Millers have competition in most areas of the pitch and James, who left Wednesday at the end of last season to move to AESSEAL New York Stadium, is targeting the third promotion of his career.

“We're building partnerships and that team morale,” he said. “I'm really enjoying myself. It's a great group of lads who've made me feel really welcome. It's been the same with the fans. I want to push now and do the best I can for the club.

“All the players are champing at the bit to be in the starting 11. We want to be competing at the top end of the table.”